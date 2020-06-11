Area fire officials respond to multiple water rescues, warn of poor river conditions

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Recent rainfall has resulted in rapid water conditions in the Chippewa Valley, and Eau Claire fire officials are reminding residents that the rivers are dangerous, especially now.

"First of all, the conditions really are not worth going out on the river at this point," said Battalion Chief Joe Kelley. "But if you are going to go on the river for whatever reason, I would recommend you wearing a life vest and telling people where you are, where you put in and where you are getting out, and the time you should be out of the river."

This warning comes after the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to multiple reports of people in distress on the Chippewa River Thursday.

Thursday evening, four people floating on the river were pushed into some trees due to poor water conditions. Fire officials said someone heard their calls for help. Kelley said they were able to rescue those four from the shoreline.

Earlier Thursday, fire officials said three people floating on the river were pushed into downed trees as well. One person was knocked off his tube and klinging to a tree for 20 minutes before help arrived.

"And that person said he was pretty close to just having to let go, because he was losing his strength," said Kelley. "He was cold, hypothermic and unable to hold on much longer."

Kelley said in this instance, they had to use a boat for the rescue.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, they have had to respond to six water rescues in the last two weeks. Four were on the Eau Claire river involving kayakers.