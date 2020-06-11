6 Northwoods League teams to begin play in July, Express excluded

Six Northwoods League teams will begin their 2020 season on July 1. The Eau Claire Express is not among them.

The league announced Thursday the regional 'pod' of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Booyah, La Crosse Loggers, Rockford Rivets, Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, and Wisconsin Woodchucks will play from July 1 to August 20, capped by a two-day, pod playoff series.

Six #NWL teams will begin play on July 1 in a regional WI-IL pod.https://t.co/I42WnRhSOl — Northwoods League (@NWLbaseball) June 11, 2020

The league said other teams in the region are still working through the possibility of opening later in July, and could join the pod.

Each of the six teams scheduled to begin play have worked with state and local officials to develop a plan for safe operation in their respective locations, the league said.

Three Northwoods League teams in Bismarck will play 'pod' games June 15-17 at Bismarck Municipal Park.