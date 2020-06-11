$22 million Powerball ticket sold in Menomonie

Menomonie (WQOW) - Someone woke up a lot richer on Thursday morning and may not have to set an alarm clock again anytime soon.

That's because a $22 million dollar Powerball ticket was sold at Synergy Cooperative on 2100 County Road B in Menomonie.

The winner has not yet been named.

"We can't wait to meet "WINsconsin's" newest jackpot winner," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "We all know Wisconsin is a lucky place and I'm overjoyed the winning Powerball ticket was sold in our state. I want to give a huge congratulations to Synergy Coop for selling the big winning ticket."

The winning numbers were 10, 33, 41, 52, 54 and a Powerball of 18.

Synergy Cooperative will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.