Stephanie Rodriguez is a morning anchor for Daybreak, News 18's morning show. She joined News 18 in June 2020.

She graduated from Illinois State University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism with minors in Spanish and political science in 2018.

Born in Puerto Rico, she is fluent in Spanish. She grew up in the Chicago suburbs before moving to Normal, Illinois, for college. During her time at ISU, Rodriguez was a reporter, anchor and producer for the student-run television station and a news editor for the university's student-run newspaper. She was also the president of the ISU Spanish Club.

As a student reporter Rodriguez won a national scholarship from the Radio Television Digital News Association, having been named the 2017 Carole Simpson Scholar. She has received awards for her news reporting from the Illinois Broadcasters Association and the Student Illinois News Broadcasters Association.

She comes to Eau Claire from Peoria, Illinois, where she worked for two years as a multimedia journalist covering daily news in Central Illinois. Before that, she worked as an intern for two summers at WTVO in Rockford, Illinois, with one being made possible thanks to the Multicultural Internship Grant she received from the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

If you have a story idea you would like to share with Stephanie Rodriguez you can email her at srodriguez@wqow.com or call her at (715)-852-5929. You can follow her on Facebook and Twitter at @StephRodNews.