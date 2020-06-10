River Flood Warning from WED 5:34 PM CDT until SAT 12:04 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Black River at Black River Falls.

* from this afternoon to Saturday afternoon.

* At 1:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 44.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to

rise to near 50.6 feet by Thursday morning. The river will fall

below flood stage by Friday evening.

* Impact…At 47.0 feet…Some rural roads may begin to flood

including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County

line.

&&