River Flood Warning from WED 5:34 PM CDT until SAT 12:04 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Jackson County
The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Black River at Black River Falls.
* from this afternoon to Saturday afternoon.
* At 1:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 44.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 47.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by this evening and continue to
rise to near 50.6 feet by Thursday morning. The river will fall
below flood stage by Friday evening.
* Impact…At 47.0 feet…Some rural roads may begin to flood
including county Highway VV downstream near the La Crosse County
line.
