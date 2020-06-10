River Flood Warning from THU 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Buffalo County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Trempealeau River at Arcadia.

* from Thursday morning to late Thursday night.

* At 4:00 AM Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to above flood stage

this evening and rise to near 8.3 feet Thursday morning.

* Impact…At 8.0 feet…Minor flooding begins. A few streets are

affected by high water, and pumping operations begin.

&&