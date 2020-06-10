Portion of Highway 27 in Chippewa Co. closed due to washout

Chippewa County (WQOW) - A highly-trafficked route in Chippewa County is closed this morning after heavy rains washed a part of it out.

The impacted area is Highway 27 about 2.5 miles south of Cadott. As you can see in the pictures there is a culvert that runs below the particular portion of highway and that is where the washout occurred.

Another road, just a couple hundred feet from the washed-out highway, also has damage. The south shoulder of 50th Avenue, which runs crosses Highway 27, is also washed out.