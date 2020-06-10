Petition circulating calling for ECPD to wear body cameras

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Hundreds of Eau Claire residents are signing a petition to equip Eau Claire Police Department officers with body cameras; a task that was orginally planned for 2022 but is now being considered for 2021.

Eau Claire City Manager Dale Peters said the system that controls cameras in patrol cars and interview rooms needs to be redone next year anyway, so combining that project with the body camera implementation may be a good idea.

Peters went on to say if the city's capital improvement plan can be revised, then both projects combined should be able to fall under a joint budget of $805,000.

Peters added that while the body cameras are a step in the right direction, there's still more to be done.

"As we embrace the conversation about community policing and building trust with the police in the community, it's important to remember that body-worn cameras are just one tool in that conversation," Peters said. "There are many other elements in building trust with the community beyond having body-worn cameras and we're looking forward to having that conversation with the community."

As of Wednesday evening, the petition has nearly 2,000 signatures.

Christina Funk, the woman that organized the petition, also presented to the city council on Monday. She shared her full statement with WQOW:

"Hello, my name is Christina Funk. I am a 10-year resident of Eau Claire, a wife, mom of four, a nurse practitioner serving the community in a small local clinic. In light of the recent global movement highlighting systemic racial injustice, many residents of Eau Claire have been inspired to evaluate not only our own personal roles as members of a society that perpetuate oppressive social institutions but to re-evaluate how our own communities may also be playing a role. As one of the first steps taken in the evaluation of our community’s role, it was identified that our Eau Claire police officers are not currently using body-worn cameras. I am here to present a petition with over 1,950 signatures to the city council members, requesting the re-allocation of funds in the upcoming fiscal budget to support the initiative to equip the Eau Claire Police Department with Body-Worn cameras. Body-worn cameras are evidence-based to protect both our police officers and the public by providing documentation of arrests and other incidents, serve as evidence in court cases, can be used for training and provide transparency and accountability for our community. This request is both public and police department driven. In 2018 the police department made a request to include the implementation of a body-worn camera system into the capital budget. The funds to support this initiative have been pushed out each year, with the most recent expected timeline of implementation being 2022. While the barriers to implement body-worn cameras are multifactorial, including the need to update the existing technology systems, hire extra staff to monitor, maintain, and train on the systems - it is at the request of a large group of Eau Claire citizens that the city council expedites this initiative. We would like capital funds approved to be re-appropriated in this upcoming fiscal year in order to prioritize the implementation of body-worn cameras. While body-worn cameras are not a blanket solution to the systemic policing issues currently in the national spotlight, it is an imperative step to ensure a baseline level of law enforcement practice for our local officers to be equipped with this technology. Approving funds for this is only the first step. The intent to help develop, implement and evaluate a BWC program must be considered just one tool among a comprehensive problem-solving approach to improve officer safety, enhance evidentiary value, and enhance officer interactions in ways that contribute to building community trust and facilitating cooperative engagements. It is paramount that no-tolerance policies be simultaneously implemented as part of a BWC program to ensure proper use of the system. For example, if the BWC is obscured, covered up, or turned off - there must be a no-tolerance policy, to maintain the intent of the system to be one that promotes accountability and transparency. Approval of BWC for our officers is just one small step our community should pursue to ensure equity and safety in law enforcement. While many communities nation-wide are petitioning to de-fund their police departments, I choose to recognize the steps our local force has taken in the right direction and use this strong base as a foundation to build upon to improve equitable policing practice moving forward. With the help of Police Chief Rokus, I have learned that our police force has systems in place that many others lack: they've implemented evidence-based crisis intervention team training that focuses on communication principles (including de-escalation and active listening), with several of our officers being Certified CIT Coordinators through the International Crisis Intervention Team. The Eau Claire Police Department follows the “Memphis Model” of Crisis Intervention training, which is a nationally recognized and evidence-based training curriculum, validated and supported by strong partnerships with WI National Alliance on Mental Illness-Chippewa Valley, Mayo Clinic Health Systems Behavioral Health Staff, Department of Human Services Staff, UWEC – Psychology Department Staff, local support groups such as the Wellness Shack and Positive Avenues, etc. Members from these organizations have supported this Crisis Intervention Training by advising, presenting and teaching on CIT principles. However, nowhere here on this list of accolades do I see any mention of anti-racism-specific bias training, anti-racism education partnerships and possibly most importantly there is no objective data reported to me, even after my request, that delineates how these programs have contributed or benefited to improving equitable outcomes in the policing of our community. It has been implied to me via e-mail conversations with more than one city council member that it may be that this objective data does not exist. Therefore, while approval of expedited funding of BWC is a great step in the right direction, we will still have a long way to go, and a lot of work left to do. The state of Wisconsin is currently ranked the highest in racial inequality in the entire country (Black & White Inequality in the US, https://www.cows.org/_data/documents/1816.pdf). While all of WI encompasses many large metro areas, it would be naive for us to think that we are unaffected here in Eau Claire and within our public policies, including within our local policing practices. In addition to the request to expedite funding for BWC, I would like to see the city council members collaborate to provide a transparent report of how we, as a local community, are doing within both our policing practices and in our public education system to reveal to our community how we are doing in the current state with regard to racial disparities. The report should be transparent and identify racial disparity gaps openly and clearly, with a subsequent commitment for us to do better. Our community must not turn a blind eye to our areas of weakness, but understand where we lack so that we, as a community can plan and devise ways to collaborate to do better and to better hold ourselves accountable. While our request for a BWC program is made in an effort to establish baseline technology in support of transparency and accountability, this is just one small step the community should take to establish a better baseline in transparency and accountability and it should be exactly that - just the first step. Thank you to all of the city council members for hearing our voice and to those of you who have reached out to me personally in support of this important issue. We will not accomplish eradication of racism in our lifetimes, but we can work to promote a more inclusive community with policies that benefit all, hopefully creating a better society for our children and every generation that follows. Thank you very much."