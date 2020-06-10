Only isolated rain chances follow Cristobal’s 2″ to 7″ rainfall

Cristobal moved through Wisconsin yesterday, technically classified as a “post-tropical” system. This means that it was in the middle of transitioning from a purely tropical low pressure system to a mid-latitude low, but it still didn't have fronts yet.

Cristobal certainly made history, though, as it tracked through the state. Tropical systems are tracked using the center of the area of lowest pressure.

That center of the storm became the furthest west a tropical system's center was ever in the state of Wisconsin when it crossed the border just north of Dubuque, IA. Previously, the furthest west a post-tropical system existed in Wisconsin was when the 1900 Galveston Hurricane entered Wisconsin near Beloit.

Cristobal completed it's transition to a mid latitude cyclone just before crossing into the UP of Michigan near Iron Mountain.

This is by far the furthest north a post-tropical cyclone has made it into Wisconsin. Previously this was held by an unnamed hurricane in 1949 that exited Wisconsin's eastern border between Milwaukee and Sheboygan.

This is just the third time in Wisconsin's history that a post-tropical system even existed in Wisconsin after those other two aforementioned storms. There was one more system that came close. That was Hurricane Gilbert in 1988. Technically it entered waters of Lake Michigan on Wisconsin's half of the lake, but it never was centered over land in Wisconsin.

Cristobal didn't have a lot of wind, but it did drop extreme amounts of rain. The heaviest band occurred just west of the storm's center on a line extending from Winona, MN through Fall Creek and up towards Ladysmith and Gilman. The largest report we've received is from our Weather Tracker, June Wieg in Fall Creek. She sent in a picture with 7” rain in her gauge.

Other reports maxed out between 2” and 5”. This caused flash flooding and some roads to be washed away. We did get an additional 0.04” (four hundredths of an inch) in Eau Claire this afternoon, but have since cleared out and warmed up to the low 70s by late evening with the aid of some sunshine.

There will be plenty of sunshine to help us dry out for the rest of the week and into the weekend, but a few small rain chances could pop up from time to time.

The first is tomorrow late afternoon into the evening when pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms could move through. This won't bring much additional rainfall and won't affect everyone. Even where it does rain, most of the day should be dry.

Temps and dew points remain comfortable through the weekend before warm and humid air build in next week again with more slight chances for showers and thunderstorms.