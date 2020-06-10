Nick Tabbert took over as WQOW Sports Director in June of 2020.

Originally from West Salem, Wisconsin, he began his career with WXOW-TV in La Crosse in 2014. Tabbert started as a news reporter but made the jump to sports a few weeks later.

After three years at the sports desk, Tabbert moved to Des Moines, Iowa in 2017 to work for KCCI-TV. There, he covered the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones, minor league professional teams, NASCAR, INDYCar and the Knoxville Nationals, in addition to high school sports.

Tabbert graduated from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in 2014 with a degree in journalism. In college, he interned at KSTP-TV and WXOW.

In his free time, Tabbert loves to do anything outdoors. He is currently training for a half marathon with his wife, Whitney.

