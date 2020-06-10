NEW: Rusk County murder suspect is grandson of victims

Rusk County (WQOW) - We have learned one of the suspects in a Rusk County double homicide, Adam Rosolowski, is the grandson of the victims Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski.

That information is contained in a criminal complaint News 18 obtained involving a different court case.

In 2018, Adam Rosolowski was charged with stealing a handgun and $600 from his grandparents and driving away in their SUV.

He was living with them at the time according to court records.

In March of this year he was placed on probation for a year, ordered to repay the stolen money and maintain absolute sobriety.

The lawyer told the judge at sentencing that Adam was enrolled in a program to obtain his GED and "has things on track with his life now."

Rosolowski, along with Joseph Falk, 17, and a juvenile male were taken into custody as suspects in the murders which were discovered Sunday near Sheldon.

No criminal charges have been filed as of publishing.