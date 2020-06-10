New Eau Claire health order to allow inside gatherings of 50, outside up to 100

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Health officials in Eau Claire County have issued a new order which will increase the size of allowable gatherings.

In the new order, will take effect on June 11, 100 people will be allowed to gather together outdoors. Indoor gatherings will be maxed out at 50 people.

One-on-one service providers will be able to see 20 clients each day.

Physical distancing recommendations remain in place when possible.

Organizers of public gatherings are still required to take contact information of attendees and screen people for COVID-19 symptoms.

The order is effective until June 24.