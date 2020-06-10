Micon Downtown Budget Cinema to reopen Friday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After being closed for more than two months due to COVID-19, Micon Downtown Budget Cinema on Barstow Street is opening its doors again.

Micon Cinemas is implementing many new policies to keep workers and movie-goers safer during the pandemic.

The Downtown Cinema will provide hand sanitizer and workers will wear masks. That's in addition to larger gaps between showings to clean the two auditoriums more thoroughly.



"We're scheduling the movies far enough apart so that we're not overloading the auditorium at one time," said Connie Olson, vice-president of Micon Cinemas.

The seating capacity will be lowered to no more than 50%, and the theater's software will automatically social distance customers when booking tickets.

Olson said the June 12 reopening will include the movies Forrest Gump, the 1978 Superman, and Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.

"Downtown is known to only show usually classics or movies after they have been in the main theatres after several months," said Olson. "Also, Hollywood is not releasing any new movies at this point. The first new movie to be released is July 1st. And so we don't have many options to get any new movies in."

Olson said they also made a conscious decision to keep ticket prices at just $3.

"We want people to get acclimated coming to the movies again and this might encourage more people to come."

To help make up lost revenue, Micon is allowing people to rent out its downtown location for private showings, like for daycare groups or gamers who want to play on a big screen.



Micon plans to open its other location, Micon Cinemas 7, near Festival Foods in Eau Claire, on June 19th.

Olson said they also hope to eventually reopen their drive-in theatre after it closed down five years ago, but they're still looking for a good location.

The Chippewa Falls location remains under construction.