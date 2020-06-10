Man arrested for allegedly setting fire to police memorial

Sawyer County (WQOW) - A Ladysmith man has been arrested for allegedly igniting a memorial for a fallen Sawyer County deputy.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, it was a domestic situation in Rusk County that brought to light information about who may have started the fire.

During that investigation, authorities say they learned Jason Desecki, 38, of Ladysmith intentionally lit the memorial on fire.

Sawyer County deputies found Desecki at a residence in the town of Bass Lake in Sawyer County.

Desecki was arrested on recommended charges of arson - property other than a building and recommended charges in the Rusk County domestic.

He is being held in the Sawyer County Jail awaiting his day in court.

The sheriff's office reports there are now plans to take the memorial down and restore it to its original condition.

Previous Story

Sawyer County (WQOW) - Sawyer County authorities say someone set ablaze a memorial for a deceased deputy. Now, they are hoping to find out who did it.

Deputies were called to the memorial for Deputy Michael Villiard in the village of Couderay on Tuesday night after 10:30.

Villiard was killed in 1998 while responding to a call of a person who wasn't breathing. According to the "Officer Down Memorial Page" he was trying to avoid a head-on crash when he lost control of his cruiser and rolled several times.

Deputies said when they got to the memorial on Tuesday night they found evidence the memorial had been intentionally set on fire.

The sheriff's office is calling it a "cowardly act" and asking anyone with information to come forward. If you have information you are asked to call dispatch at 715-634-5213 or submit it online at www.sawyersheriff.org Anonymous tips are welcome.