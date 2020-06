Dunn County (WQOW) - Authorities in Dunn County say they pulled a body from the Chippewa River on Tuesday.

Sheriff Kevin Bygd tells News 18 they do not yet know who the person is. Police records show an autopsy is scheduled.

Few other details are available but News 18 is expecting a press release later in the day with additional information.

