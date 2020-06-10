Highway workers making repairs to flood-damaged roads

Chippewa Valley (WQOW)- After heavy rain on Tuesday, county workers had a busy Wednesday repairing road damage caused by rain and flooding.

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal moved through the Chippewa Valley, many area roads have suffered significant damage due to flash flooding. On Highway XX north of Highway X in Ludington, a culvert washed out leaving a major gap in the road. Highway 27 in Chippewa County was also damaged after flooding washed out a section of the side of the road, causing the middle to cave in and making it unsafe for drivers to come through the area.

The Eau Claire and Chippewa County Highway Departments received multiple reports of road damage on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulting in a number of road closures.

Department officials say road washouts aren't too common but are always a concern when heavy rain moves through.

"The culverts were old and worn out," said Jon Johnson, highway commissioner for Eau Claire County. "Water passes through along the sides like we saw on Highway 27. Those structures either need to be replaced or lined; they were too far gone so water infiltrated around the side of them, causing the dirt to wash out and once it starts moving, the water and all the rainfall washes the road out."

The damage on Highway XX has since been repaired, but county highway officials say other damaged roads may take over a week to repair and reopen.

If you're out on the roads and approach standing water, county highway officials advise you not to drive through it. They also ask you to report any other hazards you may see on the road.