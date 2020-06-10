Free summer mentorship program offered for black and biracial ECASD students

Eau Claire (WQOW) - One man is working to educate and inspire black and biracial students in the Eau Claire Area School District through a new virtual summer series.

Dennis Beale is the founder of the mentoring program "Power of Perception" which focuses on creating opportunities for African-American youth in the Chippewa Valley.

While school is out for the summer, Beale has launched a six-part virtual series for students in grades 6 through 12, where each week, a different professional will share their story of success.

Beale said his personal motto, and the reason behind the program is that in order to create change, you must create opportunity.

"Here's the thing: if we introduce these students to people that are at these higher-up positions, whether it's them working for a bank, them working for a higher education institution, them working for a high school, whatever the case might be, you're showing, you know, there are people out there that look like them," Beale said. "And also too, you know, how did they get there?"

Beale said of the 11 years he's spent in Eau Claire, he's seen lots of change, but still a lack of programs for African American and biracial youth. Through the mentorship, he hopes kids can walk away with a sense of confidence and inspiration.

To sign up for the free mentorship series, you can contact Beale at dennisb.powerofperception@gmail.com. You can also find a full schedule of the sessions and more information on Power of Perception on the group's Facebook page.