Flash Flood Watch until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Clark County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Clark and Taylor counties in Wisconsin

* Until 7 AM CDT this morning

* Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch possible.

* Flash flooding is possible. Those living along waterways are

urged to pay very close attention to conditions overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Those camping in low lying

areas should be ready to move to higher ground should flash

flooding develop.

&&