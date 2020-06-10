Flash Flood Statement until WED 3:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Taylor County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR

WESTERN TAYLOR COUNTY…

At 1241 AM CDT, law enforcement reported heavy rain across western

Taylor County with water covering some roadways. Up to three to four

inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Jump River, Gilman, Lublin, Polley, The Miller Dam Flowage, County

Roads D And N, Hannibal, Donald and County Roads F And H.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED