Flash Flood Statement until WED 3:45 AM CDT

Flash Flood Statement until WED 3:45 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Taylor County
…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT FOR
WESTERN TAYLOR COUNTY…
At 1241 AM CDT, law enforcement reported heavy rain across western
Taylor County with water covering some roadways. Up to three to four
inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Law enforcement.
IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage
and low lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Jump River, Gilman, Lublin, Polley, The Miller Dam Flowage, County
Roads D And N, Hannibal, Donald and County Roads F And H.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
&&
FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED