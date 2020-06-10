Eau Claire’s Fourth of July fireworks moved to new location

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put off a lot of summer plans, but Eau Claire's Independence Day fireworks are still on schedule, just at a new location.

Eau Claire Community Services Director Jeff Pippenger said in order to follow the county's guidance on social gatherings, the annual fireworks show is being moved away from Carson Park to Plank Hill, in the woods next to Forest Hill Cemetery.



Pippenger said the fireworks will be able to be seen from farther away, so most of the city can see the show from their own homes, and the trees will slightly muffle the sound.



He said even though the show looks different this year, it was important to city officials to still give people a way to celebrate the holiday.



"We've gone through quite a bit in this year so far, in 2020, and I think people need some type of normalcy, even if it's 20 minutes," said Pippenger.



Some adjacent roads will have closed traffic and parking that evening to prevent large gatherings, including Emery, Dodge and Chauncy Streets.



You can also watch the fireworks show on News 18 live on air, online or on our Facebook page on July 4.