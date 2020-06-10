Eau Claire man going to jail for sexual assault

Chippewa County (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man accused of raping a woman outside a Chippewa Falls tavern in 2018 will spend six months in jail.

Judge James Isaacson handed down that sentence for Mark Nicks after prosecutors reduced the charge to 3rd degree sexual assault.

The victim told police she and Nicks were kissing when he forced himself on her while pushing her against the side of her truck.

She said Nicks held her hand over her head and ignored her cries to stop.

Nicks will be on probation for two years and must register as a sex offender.