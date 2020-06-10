Eau Claire Bears find pleasure in playing again

Chevy Tollefson can't imagine what missing a baseball season would feel like.

A lifelong player and fan, the manager of the Eau Claire Bears wants to give his team as much pleasure as possible in playing this summer.

While the coronavirus pandemic has suspended the Chippewa River Baseball League's season indefinitely, the Bears played a non-conference game on Sunday in Tony, Wisconsin while following social distancing guidelines. The team will play against Sparta this weekend.

Tollefson said the decision to play was difficult, but the feedback he received from his players helped lead the Bears back onto the field.

"It means a lot to me to be able to find a way to get us to be out there and play the game," Tollefson said. "I can only imagine what it was like when I was their age and missing out on a senior season or missing out on your college baseball season."

Bears players drove to the game separately. Tollefson said the team has not practiced together yet.

The Wisconsin Baseball Association announced earlier this month it will hold a state tournament in August, and believes all leagues could conduct either a regular or modified schedule.

The 11 teams that represent the CRBL are located across different counties. Health officials in Eau Claire County issued a new order Wednesday that will increase the number of people allowed to gather outdoors to 100 beginning Thursday.