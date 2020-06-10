Eau Claire Area School District’s plans ahead of next school year

Officials with the Eau Claire Area School District are looking ahead to the start of the next school year.

In a statement sent to district families, Superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck said a district-wide task force will develop a plan for the start of the school year. You can find Superintendent Hardebeck's full statement below:

Dear Families,

As we wind down the school year, thank you for your understanding and flexibility as we have dealt with an unprecedented situation in our school district community. We have completed nearly three months of At-Home Learning, which came with many challenges. The work of our students, families, and staff has been inspiring.

Working together the educators in ECASD were able to meet many of the challenges successfully. As we move forward, we will encounter other challenges and are again working together to begin a new school year.

ECASD summer school started June 9 for some of our special education programs, while many other classes will begin June 15. All summer school programs, including those provided by our partners, will be 100% virtual—something we have never experienced in the past. We have 3,000 students signed up for summer courses already and have a 5-fold increase in the number of summer special education course offerings.

We continue our efforts to ensure all students have access to a reliable Internet connection. The technology team is setting up devices and online access to support successful learning over the summer and into next year.

You are likely wondering: What will school look like in ECASD this fall? While we do not yet have specifics to share with you, the staff are developing plans of action for welcoming students and staff back to the classroom.

In May I established a work group to determine what challenges and scenarios might await ECASD as we return to school in the fall. I expanded the work group to a District-wide Task Force—comprised of nearly 70 staff members, parents, and student representatives—to develop a plan for the start of school.

The Task Force plan will prioritize the principles of educating the whole child while at the same time working to protect the health and safety of our students and staff. The Task Force is partnering with local and state agencies to examine a variety of important issues, including:

Social Distancing : This work includes classroom configurations, student arrival and departure, food service, and movement throughout the buildings.

: This work includes classroom configurations, student arrival and departure, food service, and movement throughout the buildings. Cleaning and Sanitation : The Task Force is looking at topics like disinfecting procedures, hand-washing protocols, and the use of hand sanitizer.

: The Task Force is looking at topics like disinfecting procedures, hand-washing protocols, and the use of hand sanitizer. Procedures : The District will establish procedures for illness screening, reporting and tracking, as well as procedures for responding if an outbreak occurs, such as closing and reopening of schools.

: The District will establish procedures for illness screening, reporting and tracking, as well as procedures for responding if an outbreak occurs, such as closing and reopening of schools. Transportation: This group is developing plans for seating arrangements on busses and guidelines for other forms of transportation provided to our students.

Additionally, the Task Force is developing a community survey and will conduct virtual focus groups with family and community members in the summer. For now, you are invited to share thoughts and feedback about the upcoming school year through the Your Voice tool on the District website.

At the District level, we are working on several other initiatives for the next school year. This planning involves offering support for children experiencing trauma. For example, school social workers and school counselors will provide counseling groups for students in need. Additional training will take place over the summer for teachers regarding social-emotional learning strategies.

Considering the different scenarios that may occur in the fall, the Teaching and Learning Department is examining how the core instructional program can best be delivered to students. Grade level and subject area teams are reviewing teaching strategies to provide high-quality programming for all students, including how to meet the unique needs of our students requiring intervention, enrichment, and support.

Although there are many uncertainties regarding how the 2020-21 school year will look, ECASD is committed to involving our entire district community in the planning and reopening process. Above all, the health and safety of our students, staff, and families are our main priorities. As our next superintendent Mike Johnson joins ECASD in July, he will oversee the Task Force to the opening of schools in the fall.

The Stay at Home order has affected each of us differently. If you need additional support, please visit the ECASD Homepage to find a list of resources and partners.

Please contact your principal for assistance. Feel free to reach out to your principal if you have questions, suggestions, or concerns.

I hope you have a wonderful summer!

Sincerely,

Mary Ann Hardebeck,

SuperintendentEau Claire Area School District