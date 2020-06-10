Dog serves dual-purpose at Tomahawk sport shop

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) - A Northwoods pup does more than look cute for customers at Chuck's All Seasons Sport Shop.

"I'm gonna send the money back now," owner Chuck Gregg instructed. "Don't keep it like you did the last time."

Gregg had given these instructions to his 10-year-old black lab named Two.

She delivers bait to customers, picks up their money and gives back change.

Two doesn't take credit cards, though. The plastic is somewhat reminiscent of a bone.

Vietnam veteran Chuck Gregg and Two work together every day.

"She works with me," explained Gregg. "Six in the morning till six at night. Yeah, she knows hand signals. Whistle signals."

He added that she's a "smart dog" because of her "smart trainer."

Two also enjoys carrying things while shopping in other stores and, most of all, hunting.

Gregg's business was deemed non-essential by the state earlier this year. It forced him to close briefly.

However, the state learned he also sold ammunition for guns. That meant he was allowed to reopen.