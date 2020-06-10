Cristobal leaves strong winds and more scattered rain in it’s wake

Historic. Never in the history of Wisconsin have we seen a post-tropical storm make it as far north or west as Cristobal did. It sure did what it said it was going to do bringing rainfall reports from 2 to 7 inches across western Wisconsin.

The highest reports we've seen thus far have been along a line from Brackett, Fall Creek, Cadott and up towards Ladysmith. Weather Tracker June from Fall Creek reported 7.0'' as of 6:30 am Wednesday morning!

That's not the last of it though as now Post-Tropical Cristobal will draw a cold front into western Wisconsin Wednesday kicking up a few more showers and thunderstorms.

A round of showers will move in through midday Wednesday with a few thunderstorms lasting into the early evening. We'll see these scattered storms wrap up around 8 pm and we'll clear into Thursday.

New rainfall amounts won't be as impressive but we could see anywhere from a trace to a few tenths of an inch to add to our current totals. Areas prone to flooding are already very saturated from the first wave of rain so any additional rain may cause problems.

Temperatures will be steady and stay in the mid to upper 60's with dew points falling into the 50's once rain the rain moves through. It will also be very windy from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

Into the weekend we go back to a more normal forecast with sunny and 70's Friday through Sunday. A cooler than average, but comfortable pattern through the extended forecast.