Chippewa Falls Farmers Market opens Thursday

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- Chippewa Falls Main Street will host its first farmers market of the year Thursday.

For safety reasons amid the pandemic, Chippewa Falls Main Street staff said only vendors will be allowed to handle produce and there will be hand sanitizer available at each vendor stand.

They said to enter the market from River St. and follow the signs as you walk through the circle of vendors. While masks are not required, staff encourage you to wear one.

"We want people to feel comfortable, Chippewa Falls Main Street Executive Director Teri Ouimette said. "If you wear your mask, that's great. If you don't, we really need you to stay six feet away from another individual."

Staff also discourage you from bringing dogs or kids to keep things moving quickly and said not to visit if you are sick. There will also be no picnic tables or seating available and all prepared food must be consumed off-site.



The farmers market will take place every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Allen park in Chippewa Falls.