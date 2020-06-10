Authorities identify man found dead in Polk County pond

UPDATE:

Polk County (WQOW) - Authorities have now identified the man they found in a pond near his submerged SUV on Sunday.

When deputies arrived on scene, the Jeep SUV was empty with the driver side door open and no sign of the driver. The next morning, authorities said the driver was reported missing.

The body of the driver, Brian Medek, 52, from rural Centuria, was later found and pulled from the pond.

Previous Story

Polk County (WQOW) - A driver was found dead in a pond in the Town of Balsam Lake Sunday, after authorities found a vehicle in the pond near Highway 46 and 150th Avenue.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the Jeep SUV was submerged with only the roof showing above water.

When deputies arrived on scene, the Jeep SUV was empty with the driver side door open and no sign of the driver. The next morning, authorities said the driver was reported missing. The DNR assisted in the search of the pond.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office reports the driver was later found submerged in the pond.

The name of the driver will be released at a later time. The incident remains under investigation.