Area travel agents say travel bug is picking back up

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- As things start to open back up around the country, business is starting to pick up for travel agents. Dennis Heyde, the owner of Travel Leaders of Chippewa Falls, said the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for business.

He said after ending February up 10% from last year, business is now down 40% from this time last year, which translates to roughly $1 million in losses.



But, he said a lot more people are starting to inquire about booking trips again, and said corporate booking has picked up a lot within the past couple of weeks.

"We're very optimistic," Heyde said. "We think that once things open up, people that are accustomed to travel are going to want to travel. I want to travel."

Heyde said there is currently a lot of interest for domestic travel to places like Florida and Hawaii later this year, as well as destinations like the Caribbean and Cancun. He anticipates international travel to places like Europe will be a slow recovery.