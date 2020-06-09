UPDATE: Heaviest rainfall shifting eastward, Flash Flood Watch dropped for Polk and St. Croix Counties

The National Weather Service Twin Cities has dropped the Flash Flood Watch for Polk and St. Croix county. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has still been issued for the rest of the Chippewa Valley from 1 pm Tuesday till 7 am Wednesday.

The latest hi-resolution models are suggesting a slight eastward shift in the heaviest rainfall axis. Widespread rainfall from 1'' to 3'' with a narrow band of 2'' to 4'' will be possible with isolated rainfall amounts at 6''+.

The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team is still live-tracking this storm as it approaches the valley. Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer will have the latest on this storm tonight at 5, 6 and 10.

