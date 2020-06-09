Torrential rain, flash floods and weak tornadoes come with arrival of Cristobal

Here we go! Tropical Depression Cristobal is closing in on the Chippewa Valley and there is a very likely chance flash flooding will become a concern.

High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80's ahead of the rain. Dew points will rise into the mid 60's making it feel humid and wind speeds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph and gust upwards of 25+ mph.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the Chippewa Valley from 1 pm Tuesday to 7 am Wednesday. River flooding is a concern through the end of the week, but the immediate flood concern will be on city roadways and residential areas. Storm drains will have a difficult time keeping up with this amount of rain in the short amount of time. DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOOD WATERS!

The rain and thunderstorms from Tropical Depression Cristobal will arrive between 3 pm to 5 pm, with the heaviest rainfall between 6 pm and 9 pm. We'll see a lull in the action by daybreak Wednesday, before a secondary low wraps showers and thunderstorms across Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. All of this will taper off to the east through very early Thursday morning.

Torrential rainfall will be likely at times and we're looking at a widespread 2 to 4 inches. Some areas may see isolated higher rain totals near 6'' by the end of it all.

There is also a severe weather risk for isolated as Cristobal moves through. The valley is in a level 1, "marginal risk", for severe weather which means an isolated thunderstorm may become severe. The main threat being the chance for an isolated tornado.

After history is written and we clear from these tropical remnants, a cooler and more comfortable weather pattern will close out the week. Temperatures will sit near or below average with sunshine through Sunday afternoon.