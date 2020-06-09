 Skip to Content

Threat for heavy rain, flash flooding highest before midnight

Before the rain arrived this evening, temperatures managed to climb up near 90 degrees, and dew points were very humid in the mid 60 to even low 70s. Rain from Cristobal started falling in Eau Claire during the 4 PM hour, with heavier bands expected from time to time throughout the evening.

There have already been reports from Iowa and southwest Wisconsin of rain rates between 1/2” and 1” per hour.

Usually, we see red colors on the radar with those rates, but Doppler radar is picking up mostly yellows and oranges. As of the 4 PM update, Cristobal was still classified as a Tropical Depression.

Tropical systems are known to have very efficient rain making processes, meaning it doesn't take the brighter colors on radar to produce significant amounts of rain.

There's an observation update every 6 hours on tropical systems. Usually, this is from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), but they handed over duties on tracking Cristobal to the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) this morning as it's now over land and the threat is mostly heavy rain.

Even though it's expected to transition to a post-tropical system this evening, there will still be tropical influences including efficient rain rates.

That's why the Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through tomorrow morning. The heaviest rain will continue on and off through about midnight. After that, it will become scattered and lighter before tapering off.

Then, after a break tomorrow morning, a cold front from a different low pressure system moves in, bringing in scattered showers and thunderstorms as early as mid morning and arriving as late as mid afternoon. Those will last through tomorrow evening before tapering off.

In total between these two systems, widespread rain of 1 to 3 inches will fall near and east of Highway 53, with 1/4” to 1” to the west/northwest. Isolated heavy totals exceeding 4 or 5 inches cannot be ruled out, and that's where the biggest risk of flash flooding exists.

Low-lying areas and urban spots bring the biggest risks to flooding. Remember, never drive through flooded roads. If rising water should threaten, get to higher ground, if possible.

Once this all ends, we'll start to settle down into mild air, and that means that this coming weekend will be beautiful. Highs will be in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine and it doesn't look humid.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

