Thank You, Jacob Legrand

Today News 18 Daybreak would like to thank essential worker Jacob Legrand!

This thank you message from his family. Jacob is a commercial floor technician, traveling to and from Wisconsin and Minnesota cleaning floors and disinfecting stores. He did not expect to be away from his family for so long, pulling 16 hour days on the road coming home sometimes for only 3 hours a night. It has been a rough time for the whole family but through it all, he's kept his head and will strong. Jacob is tough as nails. Thank you for all that you do!