State St. businesses reopening behind boarded windows

MADISON (WKOW) - It's been a week since violence left dozens of damaged businesses along State Street. Between, vandalism, looting, and COVID-19, many downtown Madison business owners had to adapt to a new normal for the second time this year.

Tutto Pasta owner Joe Perkins is one of them.

"We're gonna stay open," he said. "We're gonna be here. It's just how do you proceed forward in the best way."

Perkins said his restaurant was enjoying its first weekend with in-person customers when clashes between, police and protesters forced the business to close quickly on May 30.

He said he was fortunate to avoid serious damage when things turned violent but he feels for the businesses who suffered serious setbacks.

"They were exactly right," he said. "The only thing I have to say as a business owner is we want to be able to function and be open and we have to ride this out."

Tutto Pasta been operating on reduced hours behind boarded windows since Monday.

"We're hoping that next weekend we can take the boards down and have the restaurants open back again fully like we did," he said.

In the past week, he said business has been slow. Perkins believes some people have been avoiding the area because of the damage and others just don't know that most businesses are reopening. Many though, are not.

"A few of my friends that I know very well down here very well are not reopening and it's sad because this is State St," he said.

A few doors down, William Dye and his wife made the call to try and keep the Irish Pub open as much as they could since Saturday. Dye said it was a difficult call after watching the chaos unfold first-hand that Saturday.

"As soon as we got our patio in, we ran across the street to Taiwanese Little Eats to get their patio in and by the time we got to Tutto Pasta to help get their patio in it was hit with a can of tear gas and we had to turn around and run," he said.

Dye said he's closed early and slept in the business every night since to protect it from looters. He too is not ready to get back to the way things were a week ago.

"We don't want to be in the way," he said. "We want to keep everybody safe. We haven't let employees come back since this happened."

The only serious damage Dye said the pub sustained was out on its patio, but he understands many businesses weren't as fortunate.

"We're hearing every day that this was the straw that broke the camel's back that we won't be seeing them," he said.

Dye said he can't blame them, but wishes things could be different.

Perkins is hopeful the businesses that stick it out will find the support they need to keep going.

"I wholeheartedly support any decision that my fellow business owners made to not open up," he said. "That's their personal choice. I just know for me I have to be open."

More and more shops and restaurants are opening everyday, but Dye said the boards will likely be a staple on State St. for the next week.

"It's kind of like the COVID thing," he said. "You have to wait for the numbers and the perception to get better."