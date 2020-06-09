Special Weather Statement until TUE 9:45 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING EXPECTED…

Heavy rain will cause minor flooding in the following counties…

Pepin…Rusk…Dunn…Chippewa…Eau Claire…Barron…

* Until 945 PM CDT.

* At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated bands of heavy rain that

will cause urban and small stream flooding, moving northward over

portions of west central Wisconsin this evening. Rainfall rates

will begin to increase this evening with rates of 1 to 2 inches

per hour likely before it tapers off overnight. Overflow of water

will result in minor flooding of poor drainage locations in the

area.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

&&