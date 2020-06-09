Special Weather Statement until TUE 9:45 PM CDT

Special Weather Statement until TUE 9:45 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
…URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING EXPECTED…
Heavy rain will cause minor flooding in the following counties…
Pepin…Rusk…Dunn…Chippewa…Eau Claire…Barron…
* Until 945 PM CDT.
* At 645 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated bands of heavy rain that
will cause urban and small stream flooding, moving northward over
portions of west central Wisconsin this evening. Rainfall rates
will begin to increase this evening with rates of 1 to 2 inches
per hour likely before it tapers off overnight. Overflow of water
will result in minor flooding of poor drainage locations in the
area.
Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
&&