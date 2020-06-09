Murder trial underway in Rusk County

Rusk County (WQOW) - Testimony continued on Tuesday in the Rusk County murder trial of Preston Kraft.

He is on trial for the 2018 shooting death of Robert Pettit at a home near Conrath. He then allegedly led police on a chase and was the subject of a five-day manhunt before he was caught.

Twenty-one days before the murder, Kraft was accused of firing a gun at Pettit and threatening to kill him.

Earlier in the court proceedings, Kraft was deemed not competent but was later found competent to stand trial.

He is acting as his own attorney.

The trial is scheduled to go all week.