MacDonald hired to lead UW-Stout hockey

Blue Devils hockey will have a new bench boss this season.

Mike MacDonald has been hired as UW-Stout's next men's hockey team head coach, the school announced Tuesday.

MacDonald has served as an assistant coach at Curry College, near Boston, the last four years. He replaces Terry Watkins at UW-Stout, who led the Blue Devils varsity team for 24 years and the club team for eight years.

"I believe that UW-Stout has much to offer its hockey players," MacDonald said in a release. "The last couple of years that I was playing (at SUNY-Geneseo), the hockey team under Terry Watkins was a powerhouse. My goal is to bring the program back to that level."

MacDonald said he is excited about expanding recruiting at UW-Stout. He is the sixth head coach in program history.