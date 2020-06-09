Leinies cancels ‘Family Reunion’ and announces Lodge reopening

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Soon, you will be able to enjoy a cold beverage at the Leinie Lodge, but it will not be for the annual reunion.

In an email on Tuesday, Leinenkugels announced the "Family Reunion" which was slated for this summer has been canceled. They say they are already excited for the event in 2021. Every year the reunion brings in beer drinkers from across the country.

The good news is, you will soon be able to get back into the Leinie Lodge. That will reopen on Thursday, June 25. It is expected tours of the brewery will begin again on that date, although that announcement has not been made official.