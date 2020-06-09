How vaccine development can affect the COVID-19 pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Health professionals around the world are racing against the coronavirus to create a vaccine, but even when one is made, will it be the cure-all we need?

Mayo Clinic health professionals say there are a number of steps needed to be taken to successfully implement a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.



That includes four phases of clinical trials, securing licensure from government organizations and manufacturing the vaccine to distribute across the country.

Beyond that, there are many people who are hesitant to get the new vaccine in the first place, which is another hoop to jump through in the push to end the pandemic.

"Are we going to be able to make enough vaccine if we can get a vaccine that is safe and effective? You have to get over the vaccine hesitancy, and then you have to get to the work of actually delivering the vaccines regularly and systematically in a way that you can with integrity and safety," said Dr. Robert M. Jacobson from the Department of Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Jacobson said vaccine hesitancy is real in our country, as roughly half of Americans receive the flu vaccine annually out of the 330 million that need it.

Currently, there are eight different vaccines for COVID-19 being tested in clinical trials around the world. Jacobson did not mention a timeframe for when a vaccine could be ready but said many vaccines introduced in the past were in development for years before being distributed.