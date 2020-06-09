Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following

areas, in Minnesota, Freeborn, Goodhue, and Steele. In

Wisconsin, Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce,

Rusk, and St. Croix.

* From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning

* Heavy rain with localized amounts of 4 inches or more possible.

* This could lead to Flash Flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Small creeks and stream may rise quickly, and flooding may also

occur in urban areas.

