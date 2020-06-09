Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Chippewa County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the following
areas, in Minnesota, Freeborn, Goodhue, and Steele. In
Wisconsin, Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce,
Rusk, and St. Croix.
* From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning
* Heavy rain with localized amounts of 4 inches or more possible.
* This could lead to Flash Flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Small creeks and stream may rise quickly, and flooding may also
occur in urban areas.
&&