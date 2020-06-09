Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* All of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and much of

western and central Wisconsin.

* From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning

* Periods of heavy rain will occur this afternoon and evening,

with widespread amounts of 1 to 3 inches and localized amounts

of 6 inches or more, especially near and west of the

Mississippi River.

* Flash flooding could develop rapidly later today into tonight.

Rock and mud slides could also occur in higher terrain. Those

living along waterways are urged to pay very close attention to

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

