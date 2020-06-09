Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Flash Flood Watch from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* All of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and much of
western and central Wisconsin.
* From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Wednesday morning
* Periods of heavy rain will occur this afternoon and evening,
with widespread amounts of 1 to 3 inches and localized amounts
of 6 inches or more, especially near and west of the
Mississippi River.
* Flash flooding could develop rapidly later today into tonight.
Rock and mud slides could also occur in higher terrain. Those
living along waterways are urged to pay very close attention to
conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&