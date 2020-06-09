Flash Flood Warning from TUE 9:38 PM CDT until WED 3:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Chippewa County

The National Weather Service in The Twin Cities has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Rusk County in northwestern Wisconsin…

Chippewa County in west central Wisconsin…

Eau Claire County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 345 AM CDT Wednesday.

* At 937 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned

area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding

is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eau Claire, Ladysmith, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, Lake Hallie,

Stanley, Lake Wissota, Augusta, Cornell, Cadott, Fall Creek and

Boyd.

Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible in the

warned area through early Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

&&