Flash Flood Warning from TUE 10:43 PM CDT until WED 3:45 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Taylor County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Taylor County in north central Wisconsin…

* Until 345 AM CDT.

* At 1042 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain falling across

the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Jump River, Gilman, Lublin, Polley, The Miller Dam Flowage, County

Roads D And N, Hannibal, Donald and County Roads F And H.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR