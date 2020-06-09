Eau Claire City Council denounces George Floyd’s death

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night allowing Council President Terry Weld to release a statement responding to the death of George Floyd.

The statement said the city council denounces the murder of George Floyd as well as racism, brutality and bigotry.

The letter went on to say it recognizes that racism causes "persistent racial discrimination in housing, education, employment and criminal justice."

It cited UW-Madison research that calls racism a public health crisis in Wisconsin and said the city council stands with George Floyd's friends and family in seeking justice.

"This is not just a statement that we want to put forth," city council member Mai Xiong said. "It's a call of action on all of our parts to really check ourselves and really understand how we could create a bigger impact in creating inclusive and intentional relationships."