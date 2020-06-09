DECI gives $46,500 in COVID relief grants

DECI gives $46,500 in COVID relief grantsNew
Eau Claire (WQOW) - Thousands of dollars in COVID relief grants are going to area businesses who have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Downtown Eau Claire Inc. awarded 31 applicants with grants of $1,500 each, totaling $46,500 in financial relief.
Melissa Kullman, groomer and owner of Puckabee's Eco-friendly Grooming in Eau Claire, also known as Puckebee's Canine Salon, is one of those recipients.
Kullman said her small business is purely service-based, cutting the hair of cats and dogs, so being closed for nearly two months due to COVID-19 really put her in a tough spot.
She plans to use the grant money to help cover lost revenue and pay for equipment.
"We are very grateful to receive a grant," said Kullman. "It's not something that we expected to be available, but it certainly helps. Every little bit helps especially for a small business."
Disa Wahlstrand, DECI vice-president and member of the grant committee, said they let nonprofits like churches and theaters apply for the grants as well, adding they, too, have been facing huge challenges these last few months.
"Those folks have fixed overhead expenses. They have the rent and the utilities. They have some of the same struggles as our businesses," said Wahlstrand. "Likewise, we've got DECI members, we've got many active members. And some of those nonprofits are some of our most engaged members helping make things happen in downtown Eau Claire."
Most recipients can expect to have their payments by the end of the week.
Wahlstrand said the DECI board is considering giving another round of grants.
Grant recipients include:
- 200 Main Art & Wine
- LLC Nicole's Downtown Salon & Spa
- The Calico Shoppe Inc.
- Acoustic Cafe III, Inc.
- Odd Humyns
- The Plus
- Ambient Inks
- Offbeats Violin & Guitar Studio
- Tuning Tree
- Brent Douglas Flowers
- Pablo Center at the Confluence
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Eau Claire
- Chippewa Valley Museum
- PRAJNA LLC
- Volume One Magazine / The Local Store
- Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild
- Puckabee's Eco-Friendly Grooming
- Chippewa Valley Tours
- Raggedy Man
- Dhimiters
- Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor
- Downtown Cinema
- Red's Mercantile
- Eau Claire Children's Theatre
- Schleppenbach Family Chiropractic
- Grace Skin Studio LLC
- Sculpture Tour Eau Claire
- Houligans Steak & Seafood Pub
- Shift Cyclery & Coffee Bar
- Latitude 44 Yoga Studio
- Tangled Up in Hue / Blue Boxer Arts