DECI gives $46,500 in COVID relief grants

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Thousands of dollars in COVID relief grants are going to area businesses who have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Downtown Eau Claire Inc. awarded 31 applicants with grants of $1,500 each, totaling $46,500 in financial relief.

Melissa Kullman, groomer and owner of Puckabee's Eco-friendly Grooming in Eau Claire, also known as Puckebee's Canine Salon, is one of those recipients.

Kullman said her small business is purely service-based, cutting the hair of cats and dogs, so being closed for nearly two months due to COVID-19 really put her in a tough spot.

She plans to use the grant money to help cover lost revenue and pay for equipment.



"We are very grateful to receive a grant," said Kullman. "It's not something that we expected to be available, but it certainly helps. Every little bit helps especially for a small business."

Disa Wahlstrand, DECI vice-president and member of the grant committee, said they let nonprofits like churches and theaters apply for the grants as well, adding they, too, have been facing huge challenges these last few months.



"Those folks have fixed overhead expenses. They have the rent and the utilities. They have some of the same struggles as our businesses," said Wahlstrand. "Likewise, we've got DECI members, we've got many active members. And some of those nonprofits are some of our most engaged members helping make things happen in downtown Eau Claire."

Most recipients can expect to have their payments by the end of the week.

Wahlstrand said the DECI board is considering giving another round of grants.

Grant recipients include: