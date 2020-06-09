Cristobal became furthest north and west a post-tropical system tracked through Wisconsin

What was once Tropical Storm Cristobal when it made landfall in Louisiana has persisted as a tropical depression until Tuesday evening. A tropical depression is a tropical cyclone with max sustained wind speeds less than 39 mph. So this by no means is a tropical storm, but it continues to have tropical moisture and other tropical characteristics.

In fact, it's the closest Western Wisconsin has ever been to an active tropical cyclone before it transitions to post-tropical. Cristobal was still tropical centered near the Quad Cities at 4 p.m. Tuesday before it started to transition to post-tropical.

Even though Wisconsin has never had a warm-core tropical cyclone centered in the state (see below for more information on what this is), it's still in very rare territory.

Only two other post-tropical cyclones have ever tracked (center of storm) over the state of Wisconsin. They are the Great Galveston Hurricane of 1900 and an unnamed hurricane in 1949.

Technically, Hurricane Gilbert in 1988 was centered over part of Lake Michigan that's technically Wisconsin, but that's not over mainland Wisconsin.

All of those examples had the post-tropical cyclone center in southeast Wisconsin.

Until Cristobal, the furthest north was the 1949 unnamed hurricane, which moved over lake Michigan just north of Milwaukee. As of 10pm, Cristobal was centered over southwest Wisconsin and is expected to track towards the UP of Michigan.

Until Cristobal, the furthest west was the Galveston hurricane, which entered Wisconsin's southern border near Beloit, which is where Interstate 39/90 crosses into Illinois. Cristobal crossed into Wisconsin between Platteville and Dubuque, IA.

A post-tropical storm is just fancy terminology for a storm no longer having the defining characteristics of a low pressure system common in the tropics and now formed more like a typical mid-latitude low pressure system like what we normally experience in the Midwest. The difference is whether the storm has a warm core (tropical) or cold core (mid-latitude).

All that means is that a warm core low pressure system has the warmest air near the center of the low and cold core is the opposite. Warm core systems need to form over areas with warm air and warm water, so that's why they're called tropical cyclones.

Specific types of tropical cyclones include hurricanes, tropical storms, and tropical depressions. The difference in these three categories of tropical cyclones is all in the sustained wind speeds. The weakest is a tropical depression, which has maximum sustained wind speeds less than 39 mph. Tropical storms have wind speeds between 39 and 73 mph, and hurricanes have sustained winds of 74 mph or greater. Of course, hurricanes are broken down further, being ranked from category 1 to category 5 also based on wind speeds.

That's all about technical definition, but the impacts were very tropical regardless of its classification. Western Wisconsin saw very efficient rain rates from the system.