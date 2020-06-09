Chippewa Valley group collects donations for Twin Cities communities

Eau Claire (WQOW)- More members of our community are doing their part to assist Twin Cities communities in their recovery from violent protests.

A group of area residents, who call themselves "Chippewa Valley United Relief" have teamed up with the Lismore Hotel to collect donations to help Twin Cities residents in need as their neighborhoods rebound in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

The group is accepting contactless donations of all types of supplies like food, toiletries and clothing.

Leaders say after word spread on social media it has since become a large community effort.

"People just keep reaching out, asking 'what can I do?' As soon as they drop off they'll be like 'cool, I'm going grocery shopping again on Tuesday, I'll drop off more then, just keep me posted on what you need.' We have lots of people who want to sign up to help organize intake goods and drive up, so it's been really a huge community effort," said Jake Lindgren, one of the grassroots leaders of Chippewa Valley United Relief.

The group is accepting donations at the Lismore Hotel on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 2-8 p.m. To learn more about how to volunteer or donate, call the Lismore Hotel at 715-835-8888.