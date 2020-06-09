Chippewa Falls org decorating electrical boxes

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Main Street is decorating several electrical boxes with historic images in the downtown area.

Chippewa Falls Main Street Executive Director Terri Ouimette spoke with News 18 and said it is a good way to get people outside.

"We decided that it would be very cool to take the electric boxes and wrap them in historical photos because we have so much history down here, you know? People can enjoy it with the things going on, pandemic and COVID and all of that. We thought it just gets people walking downtown not in huge groups and they can enjoy what's down here," Ouimette said.

Ouimette said there are 11 electric boxes already decorated in downtown Chippewa Falls but several more are currently being wrapped with images.