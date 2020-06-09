Chippewa County Emergency Management: Clear storm drains, consider covering basement windows

Chippewa County (WQOW) - With a couple inches or more of rain in the forecast, emergency management in Chippewa County is passing along some tips to keep your property dry.

Emergency management is recommending you clear leaves and other debris from storm drains if you have any near your home.

Officials also say placing plastic covers or plywood over your basement windows might be a good idea to keep water out. It is important to remember the covering must be easily movable if the window is a fire escape.

As always, emergency management is telling you not to drive through moving or standing water on roads.